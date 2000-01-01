Driven by a passion for storytelling and innovation, MultiChoice brings together diverse local voices, global entertainment, and world-class sports to create meaningful experiences for audiences across South Africa.
MultiChoice has introduced its most significant product update in 15 years, bringing more of South Africa's favourite entertainment and sport to DStv subscribers.
For more than three decades, MultiChoice has connected South Africans to the content they love through the DStv platform. As the licensed provider of DStv in South Africa, the company delivers a broad range of local and international entertainment, sport, news and information to millions of households.
Established in 1994 and operating as an independent entity since September 2025, MultiChoice combines deep local knowledge with a commitment to innovation, quality content and customer value.
MultiChoice holds an individual commercial subscription broadcasting licence issued by ICASA and operates in accordance with South African broadcasting regulations, ensuring a trusted and reliable entertainment experience for South African audiences.
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Championing African storytelling and connecting emerging and established voices within the film industry.Learn More